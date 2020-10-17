Advertisement

KDA updates economic culture agriculture data, exports hold steady

(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture updated state and county economic contributions of agriculture data while agriculture exports hold steady.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it has recently updated its interactive map, showing the economic contribution of agriculture across Kansas. It said the resource can be used to find agricultural economic facts for each county, as well as the report for the whole state.

“Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses continue to innovate and find ways to meet domestic and global market needs. Our economic impact reports firmly support the fact that all aspects of the agriculture supply chain are essential and relevant to the health and vitality of communities across our state,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “The past few years have been challenging for the Kansas agriculture industry, but the economic contribution to our state continues to increase. KDA is committed to providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy.”

The KDA said it annually updates the statistics that highlight 71 sectors of agriculture and agriculture-related industries that impact Kansas' economy. It said additionally, the reports include the indirect and induced effects of agriculture and ag-related sectors, demonstrating the total impact that agriculture has in Kansas communities. It said the contribution of agriculture totals over $70 billion and supports over 250,000 jobs statewide.

According to the department, the reports include lists of the top ten sectors by output and employment. It said once again, the top sector in both categories is beef cattle ranching and farming, including feedlots and dual-purpose ranching and farming. It said other notable sectors include grain farming, dog and cat food manufacturing and landscape and horticulture services.

The KDA said it also monitors the commodity movement into export markets. It said in 2019, Kansas agriculture exports totaled over $3.83 billion. It said the 2019 exports were above the five year average of $3.62 billion.

According to the KDA, in 2019, agriculture commodities were exported to 96 countries and the top ten agriculture export markets for Kansas were Mexico, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Nigeria, Spain and the Netherlands. It said the top five trade partners make up almost 75% of the state’s agriculture trade. It said Mexico continues to be the state’s top export destination for all agriculture commodities.

The KDA said the updated data can be found on its website. It said fr updated information click on a county and find the “2020 Full Report for County” after the county sector list.

