KBI releases name of officer shot in Lyons

RICE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has named the officer shot in a Lyons shooting.

According to the KBI, officer Cory Ryan, 36, of Lyons, was shot multiple times when responding to a 911 call from a resident being threatened with a gun. It said Ryan joined LPD in 2012 and is currently being treated at a Wichita hospital where he is improving. It said Ryan is in critical, but stable condition.

The KBI also said Lyons Police Chief Justin Holliday sustained minor injuries when removing the 56-year-old Lyons man from the shooting scene. It said Holliday was treated at a local hospital and is now recovering at home.

According to the KBI, the 56-year-old man injured is now in good condition and could be released from the hospital as early as Saturday.

The KBI said Adam Hrabik, 40, was arrested in relation to the incident and is being held at the Reno Co. Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and has not yet been formally charged.

According to the KBI, a fund has been set up to cover the expenses of Officer Ryan and his family at the Lyons Federal Bank, 200 E. Ave. S., Lyons, KS 67554. It said donations will also be taken at the First Bank-Sterling, 128 S. Broadway Ave., Sterling, KS 67579 or the Lyons Police Department, 303 E. Main St., Lyons, KS 67554.

The KBI said the investigation is ongoing and once completed the findings will be given to the Rice County Attorney.

