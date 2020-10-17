Advertisement

KBI: Officer involved shooting in Colby

(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Colby.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the information it has available shows that on Friday, Oct. 16, around 8:40 p.m., Thomas County Dispatch got reports of a stolen vehicle from the Pilot Travel Center in Colby. It said a deputy was on duty and located the vehicle about 10 miles west of Colby at mile marker 49.

According to the KBI, during the incident, a shot was fired by the deputy that hit the driver of the stolen vehicle, Jackson Bayer, 24, of Colorado. It said EMS responded and Bayer was taken to the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo. with non-life-threatening injuries. It said Bayer is in stable condition.

The KBI said this is an ongoing investigation that will be conducted quickly and thoroughly. It said once completed, results will be turned over to the Thomas Co. Attorney for review.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Free COVID-19 testing provides tests without appointments, symptoms

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Thanks to a partnership between the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas National Guard, the Riley County Health Department offered free COVID-19 testing in Manhattan.

News

Women transitioning from incarceration may face tech challenges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas study has identified the technological challenges women face when transitioning from incarceration.

Coronavirus

McCrites Plaza reports additional COVID-19 positive tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
McCrites Plaza has found three additional cases of COVID-19 in its facility.

News

People meet at the statehouse for the Spirit of the Million Man March

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Many people gathered at the state capitol to recognize “The Million Man March in Washington D.C.” and to spread a historic message to Topekans.

Latest News

News

KBI releases name of officer shot in Lyons

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has named the officer shot in a Lyons shooting.

News

The Spirit of the Million Man March

Updated: 1 hours ago
Organizations came together for the The Spirit of the Million Man March in Topeka.

Forecast

Much cooler on Sunday with winds backing off

Updated: 1 hours ago
Highs on Sunday will be much cooler than highs on Saturday

News

USDA invests $268 million in rural water, wastewater infrastructure improvements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The projects will improve rural water infrastructure for 267,000 residents and businesses.

Sports

Jayhawks outmatched 38-17 by Leddie Brown-led Mountaineers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
After scoring 10 straight points in the first quarter, West Virginia puts up 38 unanswered points. The Jayhawks (0-4) go on to lose 38-17.

News

K-State vets remove parakeet hernia in first of its kind surgery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A team of veterinarians at Kansas State University have successfully removed a hernia from a parakeet believed to be the first of its kind.