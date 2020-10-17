KBI: Officer involved shooting in Colby

THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Colby.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the information it has available shows that on Friday, Oct. 16, around 8:40 p.m., Thomas County Dispatch got reports of a stolen vehicle from the Pilot Travel Center in Colby. It said a deputy was on duty and located the vehicle about 10 miles west of Colby at mile marker 49.

According to the KBI, during the incident, a shot was fired by the deputy that hit the driver of the stolen vehicle, Jackson Bayer, 24, of Colorado. It said EMS responded and Bayer was taken to the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo. with non-life-threatening injuries. It said Bayer is in stable condition.

The KBI said this is an ongoing investigation that will be conducted quickly and thoroughly. It said once completed, results will be turned over to the Thomas Co. Attorney for review.

