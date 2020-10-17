Jayhawks outmatched 38-17 by Leddie Brown-led Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WIBW) - After scoring 10 straight points in the first quarter, West Virginia puts up 38 unanswered points. The Jayhawks (0-4) go on to lose 38-17.

Coming out of the gates, the Jayhawks looked solid. Denzel Feaster forced a fumble and the Jayhawks recovered it to eventually score a field goal.

Denzel Feaster comes screaming in and lays a big hit to force the ball free. Jayhawks pounce on the ball for their first takeaway of the season. #KUfball pic.twitter.com/Am0Dedt24x — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 17, 2020

Later on, quarterback Miles Kendrick found receiver Andrew Parchment for a touchdown and the Jayhawks were up by 10 points.

TOUCHDOWN#Jayhawks: 10#Mountaineers: 0



Andrew Parchment (@apcuatro) with the 99 awareness. Ball gets batted up in the air and Parchment brings it in off the tip. Easy walk-in touchdown for AP. #kufball pic.twitter.com/E09ILGQxq9 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 17, 2020

From there, the wheels fell off and West Virginia pounded the rock. Leddie Brown carried the ball 18 times for 195 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown run. Brown also caught 5 passes for 36 yards and one receiving touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN#Jayhawks: 10#Mountaineers: 24



Leddie Brown gets some great blocking upfront and is gone for an untouched, 86-yard score. pic.twitter.com/kquEfo6iYr — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 17, 2020

Offensive woes continue to be a long standing issue for KU. QB Miles Kendrick completed 14-23 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Jayhawks struggled rushing the ball due to offensive line issues. The team logged 31 rushes for only 62 yards.

Andrew Parchment led the way receiving with 6 catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Up next, the Jayhawks (0-4, 0-3) will travel to Bill Snyder Family Stadium to play No. 22 Kansas State (3-1, 3-0) in the Sunflower Showdown. The game will kick off Oct. 24.

