Jayhawks outmatched 38-17 by Leddie Brown-led Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WIBW) - After scoring 10 straight points in the first quarter, West Virginia puts up 38 unanswered points. The Jayhawks (0-4) go on to lose 38-17.
Coming out of the gates, the Jayhawks looked solid. Denzel Feaster forced a fumble and the Jayhawks recovered it to eventually score a field goal.
Later on, quarterback Miles Kendrick found receiver Andrew Parchment for a touchdown and the Jayhawks were up by 10 points.
From there, the wheels fell off and West Virginia pounded the rock. Leddie Brown carried the ball 18 times for 195 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown run. Brown also caught 5 passes for 36 yards and one receiving touchdown.
Offensive woes continue to be a long standing issue for KU. QB Miles Kendrick completed 14-23 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Jayhawks struggled rushing the ball due to offensive line issues. The team logged 31 rushes for only 62 yards.
Andrew Parchment led the way receiving with 6 catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Up next, the Jayhawks (0-4, 0-3) will travel to Bill Snyder Family Stadium to play No. 22 Kansas State (3-1, 3-0) in the Sunflower Showdown. The game will kick off Oct. 24.
