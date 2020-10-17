Advertisement

‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on Thursday, August 14, 2013 in Los Angeles.
Actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on Thursday, August 14, 2013 in Los Angeles.(Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com “Home Improvement” was arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault.

The Eugene Police Department said officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute. They found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighboring apartment.

Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said. The victim declined medical assistance.

Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. Saturday.

A message left with a possible agent for Bryan was not immediately returned. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USDA invests $268 million in rural water, wastewater infrastructure improvements

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The projects will improve rural water infrastructure for 267,000 residents and businesses.

Sports

Jayhawks outmatched 38-17 by Leddie Brown-led Mountaineers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
After scoring 10 straight points in the first quarter, West Virginia puts up 38 unanswered points. The Jayhawks (0-4) go on to lose 38-17.

News

K-State vets remove parakeet hernia in first of its kind surgery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A team of veterinarians at Kansas State University have successfully removed a hernia from a parakeet believed to be the first of its kind.

National

Suspect in teacher’s beheading in France was Chechen teen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says authorities investigating the horrific killing of the teacher on Friday have also arrested nine suspects.

Latest News

National

Suspect in teacher’s beheading in France was Chechen teen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says authorities investigating the horrific killing of the teacher on Friday have also arrested nine suspects.

News

Topeka Trump parade locks in location

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Trump parade has officially locked in a location for its rally around the Capitol City.

News

NALC to present Harvesters gift

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers will present a check to Harvesters.

National

Patriots back to work, Jaguars work remotely after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Jaguars said Saturday that a practice squad player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Alabama’s Saban cleared to coach after 3rd negative test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Saban had initially tested positive on Wednesday, along with athletic director Greg Byrne.