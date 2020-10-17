Advertisement

Happy Basset cuts ribbon on expansion

Happy Basset cuts ribbon on Barrel House
Happy Basset cuts ribbon on Barrel House(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You have a new place to enjoy Happy Basset’s creations.

The local brewing company cut the ribbon Friday on its new Happy Basset Barrel House! The facility at SW 49th and Topeka Blvd. has an open seating area, two patios and a large selection of craft beers and food trucks. You also can rent the space for parties or business meetings. And a “bark park” is scheduled to be completed later this fall.

The Barrel House plans to hold weekly events like bingo, trivia night, and live music.

“We bought this space to make us a larger entertainment zone, where people can come have fun with their friends their family, their children their pets,” Happy Basset Owner Marne Craver said. “We’re brewing beer for dog’s best friends, so bring your best friend out have a cold one.”

The restaurant has fall-themed activities planned for this weekend, including pumpkin painting and dog costume competitions.

