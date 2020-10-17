Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing provides tests without appointments, symptoms

A partnership between Riley County Health Department, KDHE, and Kansas National Guard made the event possible.
Riley County Free testing for COVID-19 at City Park
Riley County Free testing for COVID-19 at City Park(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to a partnership between the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas National Guard, the Riley County Health Department offered free COVID-19 testing in Manhattan.

Friday and Saturday volunteers and staff were on hand at Manhattan’s City Park to collect information, and then direct people to the swabbing station.

Information collected will be used to identify where people who tested positive live, as there were some people from outside Riley County who attended the testing event.

After being swabbed, which only took a short time, participants were sent on their way.

“Being able to provide something so that they can just come through get tested and it’d be free for everybody is super important. Also, we have some, you know, different areas of the community where some people aren’t getting tested because maybe they don’t have the resources.” Riley County Health Department, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Renee Lucas says.

All participants will receive a call to notify them of the results, whether negative or positive.

The Riley County Health Department plans to have additional COVID-19 drive through testing events following Halloween and Thanksgiving, information on those events will become available closer to those dates.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

