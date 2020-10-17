Advertisement

Florida Gators postpone game against Missouri to Oct. 31

Florida head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mullen was given several more chances Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, to walk back bizarre comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic. He declined each of them, brushing aside criticism and insisting he's focused on defending national champion LSU. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mullen was given several more chances Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, to walk back bizarre comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic. He declined each of them, brushing aside criticism and insisting he's focused on defending national champion LSU. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football will not play Missouri next week.

TV20 has confirmed that the Gators postponed their second game in three days by pushing back its matchup against the Tigers to Oct. 31. Dave Matter from the STLToday.com reported the news first.

This comes after Florida’s decision to postpone its matchup against LSU from this weekend to Dec. 12 due to a COVID-19 outbreak that saw 23 players test positive and two assistants test positive as of Wednesday.

Florida was left with less than 50 scholarship players available once contact tracing was factored in.

“The Gators continue to work alongside the experts at UF Health to promote a culture of safety for the student-athletes, staff, and fans,” said Florida in a press release.

The Gators are now set to play seven straight weeks without a bye week.

The Southeastern Conference announced the decision on Friday that due to an extended pause of team activities for the Florida football program at the advice of health officials.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel at 7:30 pm ET.

Tickets and parking purchased for the original Oct.17 and the Oct. 24 dates will remain valid for the rescheduled games.

SEC Football Schedule Adjustments:

  • Kentucky at Missouri moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
  • South Carolina at LSU remains on Oct. 24, changes game time to 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN
  • Georgia at Kentucky moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
  • Missouri at Florida moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT on SEC Network Alternate
  • Vanderbilt at Missouri moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA
  • LSU at Florida moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA

