Brown Co. person of interested found

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Sheriff’s Office has located a person of interest.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were working together to find a person of interest in a Brown Co. incident that happened on Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies in both counties believed the person of interest could be located near T4 Rd. near the Shawnee Co. line in southeastern Jackson Co. on Friday night.

According to officials, a Jackson Co. deputy found a vehicle with a flat tire near T4 Rd. on 94th Rd. in Jackson Co. They said deputies recognized the male passenger as the Brown Co. person of interest, Phillip A. Doerr, 26, of Horton.

The Sheriff’s Office said Doerr allegedly provided a false name and was then arrested by deputies. It said he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a firearm. It said Doerr was also wanted on a Topeka parole warrant.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Shelli Renea Gibbs, the driver of the car, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and vehicle registration violations.

