Wichita State names new Interim Vice President

Wichita State University has chosen an Interim Vice President after former Vice President Jay Golden stepped down in September.
Wichita State University has chosen an Interim Vice President after former Vice President Jay Golden stepped down in September.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita State University has chosen an Interim Vice President after former Vice President Jay Golden stepped down in September.

Richard Muma has over 30 years of experience as a professor, administrator and physician’s assistant in internal medicine and infectious diseases. In 2018, he was named WSU’s provost. Before that, he served as the Senior Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Strategic Enrollment Management. He has also served as the chair of WSU’s Department of Public Health Sciences and Physician’s Assistants.

Before coming to Wichita, Muma taught at Saint Louis University and the University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston. He will serve as WSU’s Vice President until someone is chosen to fill the position permanently.

