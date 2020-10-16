Advertisement

UWGT opens applications, intake for Christmas Bureau

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Greater Topeka has opened applications for the Christmas Bureau, while intakes begin on Monday, Oct. 26.

United Way of Greater Topeka says the Christmas Bureau in Shawnee County has released intake and application details for low-income individuals and families needing a little extra help this holiday season. It said some aspects of the program have changed to increase health and safety due to COVID-19.

UWGT said applications, income and documentation requirements, as well as procedural changes, are available on its website.

According to the organization, it has partnered with the Community Resource Council, Topeka Housing Authority and the Salvation Army to allow more intake locations and for better social distancing during the in-person application process. It said intake details are as follows:

  • Deer Creek Community Center, 2345 SE 25th St.
  • CRC Care Center—Avondale East, 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.
  • Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th Ave.
    • Monday, October 26: 10:00am-7:00pm
    • Wednesday, October 28: 10:00am-7:00pm
    • Tuesday, November 3: 10:00am-7:00pm
    • Thursday, November 5: 10:00am-7:00pm
    • Saturday, November 7: 10:00am-2:00pm

UWGT said the 2020 application form and information flyer are available in both English and Spanish on its website.

According to UWGT, intake volunteers will also be needed for all of the above dates. It said to contact Jess Barraclough at jnb@unitedwaytopeka.org for more information on volunteering.

UWGT said COVID-19 has changed the normal adoption procedures. It said details are available here.

UWGT said donations can be made online or mailed to the United Way of Greater Topeka, attn: Christmas Bureau, 1527 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka, KS 66604. It said its office schedule is subject to change due to COVID-19, so it would like residents to call ahead at 785-273-4804 before dropping off in-person donations.

