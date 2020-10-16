Advertisement

USD 501 board members hear update on remote learning

By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A little more than a month into the school year, Topeka USD 501 board members hear an update on Thursday night on how everyone is adjust to remote learning.

Topeka Public Schools says 3,000 students chose 100 percent remote learning.

At Thursday’s night board meeting, students, parents, and principals shared their experiences on how it’s benefited them.

Topeka Public Schools leaders admit feeling anxious about how students might fare in fully remote learning.

“Whenever there is a change people wonder how this be, how will this roll out," USD 501 Associate Superintendent, Dr. Jill Hackett said. "They have found it that its really gone well that students and parents are happy.”

But, one student from Highland Park High School told USD 501 board members, it’s a good fit.

“I honestly love being remote, because I have more time to go and learn on my pace," T’ahjanae Ray explained. "Since I have so much time, since I’m alone, I’m able to refocus myself, and really sit there and do my assignments without too many distractions with being in a classroom.”

A parent of two Topeka High School students and two Jardine Middle School students, Kristin Miller says she’s seen her children’s learning improve, “they have less distractions like you have in the classroom."

“So, there all sitting with A’s and B’s consistently, and the teachers and staff have been amazing to work with. They keep tabs on the kids,” Miller continued. 'It’s just been amazing for my kids, I’ve seen great improvements.”

One principal told the board teachers, too, are getting a feel for what works, and making adjustments.

“Some of my teachers chose to have all the remote kids zoom in the morning and some like to have it split, so their not all stressed in one part of the day than the other,” Kelli Hoffman explained.

Dr. Jill Hackett says with so much attention on the challenges of remote learning, she hoped board members gained confidence in hearing the feedback, “I think we all learned there’s a lot more we can do with technology, to effectively connect with homes, connect with students at home and connect with parents at home.”

Topeka Public Schools plan to continue to give parents surveys on whether they would like to continue remote learning or transfer to in-person learning.

