Advertisement

US posts record deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020 budget year

The U.S. government posts a record deficit of $3.1 trillion in the 2020 budget year as the pandemic shrinks revenues and fuels spending.
The U.S. government posts a record deficit of $3.1 trillion in the 2020 budget year as the pandemic shrinks revenues and fuels spending.(Source: Gray News)
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3.1 trillion in the 2020 budget year, more than double the previous record, as the coronavirus pandemic shrank revenues and sent spending soaring.

The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion. It was also $2 trillion higher than the administration had estimated in February, before the pandemic hit.

It was the government’s largest annual shortfall in dollar terms, surpassing the previous record of $1.4 trillion set in 2009. At that time, the Obama administration was spending heavily to shore up the nation’s banking system and limit the economic damage from the 2008 financial crisis.

The 2020 deficit, in terms of its relationship to the economy, represented 15.2% of total gross domestic product, the sum of all the goods and services produced by the country. That was the highest level since 1945, when the U.S. was borrowing heavily to finance World War II.

The administration’s final accounting of the 2020 budget year shows that revenues fell by 1.2% to $3.42 trillion, while government spending surged 47.3% to $6.55 trillion. That spending reflects the relief programs Congress passed in the spring to support the economy as millions of Americans were losing their jobs.

Many of the benefit programs expired in late July or early August, and so far Democrats and Republicans have been unable to agree on legislation to re-instate them. Republicans have balked at the level of spending sought by Democrats, who warn that without significant support the country could be facing a double-dip recession.

While about half of the 22 million jobs lost in March and April have been recovered, the concern is that without more government support, those still without work will be unable to make their rent or mortgage payments and buy food. In addition to the human toll, the result would be a significant drag on U.S. economic growth.

President Donald Trump has said he is willing to compromise with Democrats on a new relief package but Senate Republicans have indicated they don’t support the spending levels being put forward by Democrats.

“The administration remains fully committed to supporting American workers, families and businesses and to ensuring that our robust rebound continues,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement released with the budget report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Colts' retests for COVID-19 negative; Patriots cancel practice over positive test, AP source says

Updated: moments ago
|
By BARRY WILNER
The New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

National

Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

National Politics

2 more to be held without bond ahead of Whitmer plot trial

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A two-day preliminary hearing this week featured testimony by one of the FBI agents who ran the investigation, relying on confidential informants and undercover agents to thwart the purported scheme.

National

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Confirmed virus cases and COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Latest News

National

France: Teacher decapitated, suspect shot dead by police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ELAINE GANLEY
The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the slaying for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor’s office said.

National

Father of 4 whose wife recently died wins $200K in Ky. Lottery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mike Schell, WXIX
The win is bittersweet for Bryan Marsh of Elsmere, Kentucky, as he copes with the loss of his wife and cares for their four children alone.

News

Late Night in the Phog announced as virtual event this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The virtual event will take place Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN+, KUAthletics and Facebook Live.

National

Father of 4 whose wife recently died wins $200K in Ky. Lottery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The win is bittersweet for Bryan Marsh of Elsmere, Kentucky, as he copes with the loss of his wife and cares for their four children alone.

National

Blackburn on ACB hearing

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

Chris Christie expresses regret for not taking COVID seriously enough

Updated: 2 hours ago
|