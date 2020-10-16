Topeka man pleads guilty in seven robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to seven counts of robbery.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Topeka man pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to seven robberies at local businesses.

According to McAllister, Joshua Alexander Musgraves, 27, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to seven counts of robbery including the following:

Jan. 6, 2017, Plato’s Closet, 1580 SW Wanamaker, Topeka.

Jan. 20, 2017, Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1812 NW Topeka Blvd, Topeka.

March 23, 2017, Burger King, 2817 SE California Ave., Topeka.

March 30, 2017, McDonald’s, 1100 S. Kansas Ave., Topeka.

April 3, 2017, Subway, 601 W. 23rd, Topeka.

April 4, 2017, Wing Stop, 2233 Louisiana St., Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 10, 2016, Denison State Bank, 3640 SW Fairlawn, Topeka.

McAllister said sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2021. He said both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of no less than nine years and no more than 12 years in prison.

McAllister said he commended the Topeka Police Department, the Lawrence Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag for their work on the case.

