Stormont Vail implements new mask requirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail will no longer allow cloth masks in any of its facilities.

Stormont Vail Health says starting on Monday, Oct. 19, it will provide surgical masks to all patients, visitors and employees in all of its locations. It said cloth masks will no longer be allowed, but a mask will still be required when entering the building where it will be switched out or the procedural mask.

“The use of a mask has been shown to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus in our communities,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and CEO, Stormont Vail Health. “We are committed to the health and safety of our patients, team members and the communities we serve. Through this updated policy, all who enter one of our locations will be better protected.”

Stormont Vail said it is committed to going the extra mile to protect patients and employees and has an increased ability to provide this level of protection to all entering its facilities. It said COVID-19 is spread through droplets and wearing a mask reduces the spread of droplets from symptomatic and asymptomatic people. It said the use of procedural masks gives a higher level of protection to those within the hospital and clinics.

