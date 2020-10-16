Advertisement

SNCO small businesses could receive $5,000 for completing continuity plan

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership is offering local small businesses the chance to apply for a new grant through the creation of a business continuity plan through the Sparks Grant Program.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says as a way to educate local small businesses and help in creating systems of prevention and recovery. It said it is calling for Shawnee Co. small businesses to submit a continuity plan to be eligible to receive a $5,000 grant. It said the grant is offered through the Sparks Grant Program. It said applicants must have their continuity plan approved by Partnership staff to be eligible.

GTP said other eligibility requirements include:

  • Must register before October 27 or for the Nov. 5 replay
  • Must have been in business for a minimum of one year
  • The business must be in Shawnee County
  • Eligible businesses should have 50 employees or less
  • All city, state and federal taxes and liens must be current
  • Business MUST NOT have received federal funds from federal programs such as the EIDL or PPP loan programs and used them for the same purpose
  • Business must participate in the October 27 virtual Business Continuity Plan and have it approved by Partnership staff to be eligible for the grant dollars
  • Must be a for-profit, privately held small business that maintains a place of business in Shawnee County
  • Must be able to demonstrate economic injury as a result of the designated disaster (business slow or stop, employee layoff, etc.)
  • Must provide detailed information and bills and outline use of proceeds directly related to the economic injury caused by COVID-19

“A business continuity plan is a document that outlines how the business will function during a disruption. The goal of this plan is to allow business operations to continue to operate before, during and after a disaster – a very timely topic to tackle given the current state of the world,” said Glenda Washington, chief equity and opportunity officer and director of GO Topeka’s Women and Minority Business Development program. “This program will provide small businesses with the educational resources as well as the confidence that will allow them to not only prepare for the worst but also plan for their recovery.”

GTP said for more information on the Oct. 27 workshop or Nov. 5th Replay Zoominars, click here.

