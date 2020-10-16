Shawnee Co. Election Office previews ballot drop-off site

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With almost 24,000 requests for advance mail ballots, the Shawnee Co. Election Office is providing more options to turn return them.

Beginning Monday, October 19, the office will move a mobile drop box to locations around the county.

“We’ve had a number of people tell us that for COVID-19 purposes would rather not come into the election office so we’re trying to find a way to give people some options all across the county to drop those off,” Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said Thursday.

“We’re just trying to make sure we have a relatively easy access point for those people who want to drop it off directly to us that they’ve also got that option."

The box will move to different places each weekday in the two weeks leading to Election Day; it will be monitored by two employees.

“We want to have it convenient enough that people who have questions to make sure it’s filled out correctly; there’s a lot of people who are not used to using mail ballots, there are very specific rules so we’re trying to help people with that as well,” Howell said.

“I think this is our way of making sure we’re giving people plenty of opportunity in a relatively secure environment they can drive up hand it off to our election workers and make sure it actually gets in the ballot drop box which we will then take back to the office to be counted.”

Howell said he wants to make sure the ballots are protected, so the box will be guarded by one Democrat and one Republican.

The drop box can only open when both people use their keys together.

“I think security is probably my biggest single concern making sure that all the ballots get back correctly and that they’re not left overnight at some location,” he said.

“A lot of this is driven by making sure the operation is secure, the voters ballots are secure that people have confidence we’re handling it in a correct and straightforward manner."

The ballots are returned to the Shawnee Co. Election Office upon leaving each drop-off location.

The drop-box is not the only option voters have.

“You have the option you’ve always had: you can vote in-person at the election office starting the next two weeks from 8 am to 7 pm, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day," he said.

“This is just an additional option that for COVID-19 purposes we’re trying to make sure people know this is an option they can have, but you still have all the options you’ve ever had under the law so all three options are available and you’re encouraged to use the one that’s best for you.”

The schedule for the Advance Mail Ballot Drop Box is as follows:

October 19

Rossville Community Swimming Pool from 10 am to 1 pm

Silver Lake Wehner’s Thriftway from 3 pm to 6 pm

October 20

ACE Hardware- CA Crossing from 10 am to 1 pm

Stormont Vail Events Center from 3 pm to 6 pm

October 21

Berryton United Methodist Church from 10 am to 1 pm

ICI Manufacturing Auburn from 3 pm to 6 pm

October 22

Sunrise Optimist Club from 10 am to 1 pm

Croco Square from 3 pm to 6 pm

October 23

Fairlawn Plaza from 10 am to 1 pm

Sutherlands from 3pm to 6 pm

October 26

Rossville Community Swimming Pool from 10 am to 1 pm

Silver Lake Wehner’s Thriftway from 3 pm to 6 pm

October 27

ACE Hardware- CA Crossing from 10 am to 1 pm

Stormont Vail Events Center from 3 pm to 6 pm

October 28

Berryton United Methodist Church from 10 am to 1 pm

ICI Manufacturing Auburn from 3 pm to 6 pm

October 29

Sunrise Optimist Club from 10 am to 1 pm

Croco Square from 3 pm to 6 pm

October 30

Fairlawn Plaza from 10 am to 1 pm

Sutherlands from 3pm to 6 pm

An additional drop box can be found near the Election Office at Mainline Printing at White Lakes Center at the following days and times:

October 19-23 from 10 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm

October 26-30 from 10 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm

November 2-3 from 7 am to 7 pm

Ballots can also be returned through regular mail or by dropping them off at any polling place on Election Day.

