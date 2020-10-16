Sen. Moran recommits to fighting hunger on World Food Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Moran is joining his colleagues in highlighting global hunger on World Food Day.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined Chris Coons (D-Del.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and John Boozman (R-Ark.) in recognizing World Food Day by recommitting to fight huger in the face of unprecedented levels of food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they sponsored Senate Resolution 365, designating Oct. 16, 2020, as World Food Day and passed the Senate unanimously in 2019.

“The call to feed the world has been answered by so many Kansans, who are taught at a young age that it is our duty to help those in need,” said Sen. Moran. “Today on World Food Day 2020, we are reminded of our responsibility to help those in need in our own communities and in towns, cities and villages all around the world. As the co-chair of the Senate Hunger Caucus, I believe that fighting hunger is not only the morally right thing to do; it is also the smart thing to do both for Kansas producers and for global security.”

According to Moran, COVID-19 has highlighted the global hunger crisis, with the United Nations estimating that rising food costs and widespread unemployment could put another 130 million people into chronic hunger by the end of 2020. He said even before the pandemic, almost 700 million people suffered from food insecurity.

“At home and abroad, we’ve seen a sharp rise in food insecurity during the pandemic,” said Sen. Coons. “I’m grateful for the work of so many in Delaware – from our farmers, to school lunch workers, to folks working in food pantries and nonprofits – who are helping provide food to families who need it most. I will continue fighting for resources for the programs that are providing emergency assistance to our world’s most vulnerable populations, and that support resiliency in our food and agricultural systems.”

“As co-chair of the Senate Hunger Caucus, I am proud to have joined my colleagues in support of this resolution,” said Sen. Boozman. “Observing this day raises awareness of America’s important efforts to stamp out world hunger. Eliminating hunger at home and abroad takes U.S. leadership. That is why the Senate Hunger Caucus not only seeks to find vehicles to bring focus to the plight of those suffering from food insecurity, but solutions that bring upon meaningful change as well. There is a great deal of work to be done, but the theme of this year’s World Food Day serves as a guide as we work to achieve that goal.”

Moran said each year, the U.S. joins 150 other countries and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in celebrating World Food Day to promote global awareness and action for those suffering from food insecurity. He said 2020 also commemorates the 75th anniversary of the FAO, established in Hot Springs, Va., on Oct. 16, 1945.

To read the full resolution, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.