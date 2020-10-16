Ribbon cut on new Stormont Southwest clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s new Southwest Topeka Clinic is officially open.

Hospital leaders joined local officials Thursday to cut the ribbon. Primary care offices moved in, and started seeing patients last week Monday. Other services, including dermatology and plastic surgery, will move in next week. Stormont Vail CEO Rob Kenagy said the clinic staff can’t wait to start helping people.

“Great location, we’re so pleased to be neighbors with Aldersgate and to be new neighbors in this community, part of our community out here so... large building, great services, great new facility and just really excited to be here.”

The two-story, 50,000 square foot facility is at 2902 SW Asbury Dr., near Aldersgate Village.

