Advertisement

Ribbon cut on new Stormont Southwest clinic

The new Stormont Vail Cotton O'Neil Clinic in southwest Topeka is ready for opening.
The new Stormont Vail Cotton O'Neil Clinic in southwest Topeka is ready for opening.
By Bryan Grabauskas and Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s new Southwest Topeka Clinic is officially open.

Hospital leaders joined local officials Thursday to cut the ribbon. Primary care offices moved in, and started seeing patients last week Monday. Other services, including dermatology and plastic surgery, will move in next week. Stormont Vail CEO Rob Kenagy said the clinic staff can’t wait to start helping people.

“Great location, we’re so pleased to be neighbors with Aldersgate and to be new neighbors in this community, part of our community out here so... large building, great services, great new facility and just really excited to be here.”

The two-story, 50,000 square foot facility is at 2902 SW Asbury Dr., near Aldersgate Village.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Shawnee Co. Election Office previews ballot drop-off site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
With almost 24,000 requests for advance mail ballots, the Shawnee Co. Election Office is providing more options to turn return them.

News

Shawnee Co. Election Office previews ballot drop-off sites

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shawnee County voters with advance mail ballots will soon be able to leave them in a mobile ballot box.

News

Santa Fe Trail USD 434 Walkout

Updated: 3 hours ago
Santa Fe Trail USD 434 students hold organized walkout.

News

Topekans work to break down race relations barriers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A Topeka group is working to break down barriers between community members of different races.

Latest News

Local

Crowd size to be limited for Sunset Zoo’s SPOOKtacular, tickets required

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Sunset Zoo’s annual SPOOKtacular event has been extended, so more people can attend while social distancing.

Sports

Le’Veon Bell signs with the Chiefs

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

News

Sunflower Health Plan awards Topeka physician the 2020 Summit Award for Excellence in Care

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka physician is being honored by Sunflower Health Plan with the 2020 Summit Award for Excellence in Care.

News

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing suspect.

Local

Sunset Zoo Spooktacular 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sunset Zoo Spooktacular 2020

News

Salute our Heroes: Lee Ann Woltkamp spent nearly a century help combat breast cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at 10pm