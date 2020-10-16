RCPD searches for Manhattan man

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is attempting to locate a Manhattan man on multiple warrants.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is looking for Shannon Bryant, 43, of Manhattan, on warrants for failure to appear on the offenses including aggravated domestic battery, distribution of marijuana, two counts of Kansas offender registration act and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

RCPD said if residents have any information on Bryant’s whereabouts they should contact it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

RCPD said using Crime Stoppers allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify them for up to $1,000 in a cash reward. To submit a tip via Crime Stoppers, click here.

