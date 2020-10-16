Advertisement

One arrested in Relax Inn burglary

Kenneth Swopes was arrested in relation to a burglary at the Relax Inn.
Kenneth Swopes was arrested in relation to a burglary at the Relax Inn.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in relation to a burglary at the Relax Inn.

The Topeka Police Department says just after 12:15 a.m. on Friday morning, officers responded to reports of a burglary at the Relax Inn at 1224 SW Wanamaker.

According to TPD, when officers arrived they set up a perimeter and while conducting a search, located a subject hiding in a storage closet.

TPD said Kenneth Swopes, 50, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Burglary, Criminal Damage and Theft.

TPD said anyone with information regarding this crime should email telltpd@topeka.org, contact its Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, make an anonymous tip to the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online.

