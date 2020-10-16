Officer among 2 shot in Lyons, KBI among agencies responding

LYONS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirms it’s responding to an officer-involved shooting in Lyons. There are reports of two people shot, including an officer.

Several local departments are also in Lyons, including the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and sheriff’s departments from neighboring counties. Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene to confirm further information about what happened, the department the injured officer represents, and whether any arrests have been made.

Follow live updates as the KBI and Rice County Sheriff’s Office gather and distribute information for us to pass along.

LYONS, KS. Police from multiple agencies surround an armed man inside his home. We know a police officer has been shot and transported to a Wichita hospital and another civilian has been shot. We’re on scene and will continue to bring you updates on KWCH #kwch12 @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/ldCWSjMz67 — Hailey Tucker (@KWCHHailey) October 16, 2020

