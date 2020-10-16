Advertisement

Oakland Community Center will soon have a new addition

oakland community center
oakland community center(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Oakland Community Center will soon have a new addition.

Envista Credit Union gifted the “Parks For All Foundation” with $5,000 to purchase two digital scoreboards.

The foundation helps Shawnee County Parks and Recreation provide a family-friendly and safe outdoor space for the community.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says replacing the scoreboards will boost both adult and youth recreational activities.

“Not just children, adults come and play sports here in this community center, and the scoreboards were really deteriorating," Kimberly Wolff with Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec and the Parks For All Foundation said.

"So these scoreboards would really enhance that sports experience for them while they’re here,” Wolff added.

As part of International Credit Union week, Envista Credit says they wanted to shine light on those who have inspired them.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Attorney reminds residents to be aware of COVID-19 fraud

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister is reminding Kansans to be wary of COVID-19 fraud.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Warmer Saturday with strong winds

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
70s Saturday, 40s/low 50s on Sunday

News

Fort Riley holds virtual Retiree Appreciation Day

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley is going virtual with its Retiree Appreciation Day.

News

KU professor writes book on gun ownership predicting political behaviors

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Isaac French
The Gun Gap takes a look at two different groups - those who own a firearm, and those who don’t.

News

KSDE proclaims new Kansas Safe Schools Week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has proclaimed Oct. 18-24 as Kansas Safe Schools Week.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to administration

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced appointments to her administration.

News

SNCO small businesses could receive $5,000 for completing continuity plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Greater Topeka Partnership is offering local small businesses the chance to apply for a new grant through the creation of a business continuity plan through the Sparks Grant Program.

News

Officer among 2 shot in Lyons, KBI among agencies responding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirms it’s responding to an officer-involved shooting in Lyons. There are reports of two people shot, including an officer.

News

KBI identifies victims of Independence homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified two victims of a homicide in Independence, Kan.

News

UWGT opens applications, intake for Christmas Bureau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
United Way of Greater Topeka has opened applications for the Christmas Bureau, while intakes begin on Monday, Oct. 26.