TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Oakland Community Center will soon have a new addition.

Envista Credit Union gifted the “Parks For All Foundation” with $5,000 to purchase two digital scoreboards.

The foundation helps Shawnee County Parks and Recreation provide a family-friendly and safe outdoor space for the community.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says replacing the scoreboards will boost both adult and youth recreational activities.

“Not just children, adults come and play sports here in this community center, and the scoreboards were really deteriorating," Kimberly Wolff with Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec and the Parks For All Foundation said.

"So these scoreboards would really enhance that sports experience for them while they’re here,” Wolff added.

As part of International Credit Union week, Envista Credit says they wanted to shine light on those who have inspired them.

