North Topeka ALDI to open Oct. 28

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new ALDI store in North Topeka is on track to open October 28. The store, located at 2320 NW Clay St., is part of the company’s national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

The store will officially open at 9 am on the 28th and will be open every day from 9 am to 8 pm.

“We know shopping for groceries is essential, which is why we are committed to providing high-quality, affordable groceries and a safe shopping experience,” said Mark Bersted, Olathe division vice president for ALDI. “We are proud to open this new Topeka store, and we look forward to doing what we do best, which is ensuring the communities we serve have access to the groceries they need at the lowest possible prices.”

