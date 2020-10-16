Advertisement

North Topeka ALDI to open Oct. 28

(WTVG)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new ALDI store in North Topeka is on track to open October 28. The store, located at 2320 NW Clay St., is part of the company’s national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

The store will officially open at 9 am on the 28th and will be open every day from 9 am to 8 pm.

“We know shopping for groceries is essential, which is why we are committed to providing high-quality, affordable groceries and a safe shopping experience,” said Mark Bersted, Olathe division vice president for ALDI. “We are proud to open this new Topeka store, and we look forward to doing what we do best, which is ensuring the communities we serve have access to the groceries they need at the lowest possible prices.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Late Night in the Phog announced as virtual event this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The virtual event will take place Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN+, KUAthletics and Facebook Live.

News

Amazon expansion bringing massive warehouse to Park City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Confirming the rumors, state and local leaders on Friday confirm that Amazon is expanding in Sedgwick County with the addition of a massive warehouse in Park City.

News

Topekans work to break down race relations barriers

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Kansas sees $7.8 million investment for Bioscience, Tehcnology Incubator Facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at Six

Latest News

Local

Manhattan Public Library delaying opening on Oct. 19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
The Manhattan Public Library will open at 1 pm on October 19 due to the water shut off to aid in the city’s storm sewer project.

News

Bollier outraises Marshall by millions in Senate race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Bollier announced on Monday that she had raised $13.5 million over the last quarter, the most any candidate in Kansas has raised in a quarter.

Local

Injury crash reported on US 77

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
Riley County Police are warning drivers to avoid the area near the intersection of West 59th and Tuttle Creek Blvd. on US 77.

News

Manhattan man dies in crash on I-70

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
A Manhattan man was killed Thursday night after his pickup truck crash along I-70.

News

4-H Club Queen talks past events, membership opportunities

Updated: 4 hours ago
Midday in Kansas

News

KBI investigating shooting in Independence that leaves two dead and third injured

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
The Independence Police department was called to the 500 block of N. Penn Avenue around 4:15 after a caller reported gunfire and saw a vehicle crashed into an apartment.