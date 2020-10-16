Manhattan man dies in crash on I-70

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was killed Thursday night after his pickup truck crash along I-70.

Shane Lingenfelter, 44, was driving his 2006 GMC Sierra Westbound on I-70 when he left the road five miles east of the K-177 interchange around 6:30p.m. Thursday.

When his truck left the road, he went off the north shoulder and hit a tree, rolled and hit another tree and landed in a creek on its side.

The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the crash and with the help of the Riley County Police Department.

