Manhattan man dies in crash on I-70

crash
crash(WCAX)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was killed Thursday night after his pickup truck crash along I-70.

Shane Lingenfelter, 44, was driving his 2006 GMC Sierra Westbound on I-70 when he left the road five miles east of the K-177 interchange around 6:30p.m. Thursday.

When his truck left the road, he went off the north shoulder and hit a tree, rolled and hit another tree and landed in a creek on its side.

The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the crash and with the help of the Riley County Police Department.

