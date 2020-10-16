Les Miles cleared to travel with team to WVU game, says he will stay behind

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas head football coach Les Miles says he has clearance to travel with his team to West Virginia for their game on Saturday, but he’s decided to stay behind.

In a statement released on Friday, Miles said he was medically cleared to leave isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but after consideration, he has decided not to travel with the team to Morgantown, West Virginia.

“As head coach it is up to me to set the right example for our student-athletes,” Miles said, “and that is what I’m doing with this decision by not traveling with the team."

Tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Joshua Eargle will travel with the team to serve as acting head coach. Miles plans to reunite with the team in person on Sunday.

