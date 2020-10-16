Late Night in the Phog announced as virtual event this year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas will move Late Night in the Phog to a virtual format for the 2020-21 season.

The virtual event will take place Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN+, KUAthletics and Facebook Live.

Skits from both the men’s and women’s basketball team, video highlights, coach and student-athlete introductions, and scrimmages will be featured.

Traditionally, fans attending the game make donations to a local food bank and the athletic department is asking fans to keep that tradition going by making an online donation to Just Food or a charity of their choice.

