Advertisement

KU’s Silvio De Sousa opts out for the upcoming season

Kansas' Silvio De Sousa celebrates by cutting down the net after defeating Duke in a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Kansas won 85-81 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas' Silvio De Sousa celebrates by cutting down the net after defeating Duke in a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Kansas won 85-81 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball forward Silvio De Sousa has decided to opt out the 2020 season. The senior posted a message to twitter citing “personal issues” as the reason for his decision.

“I have a lot of things weighing on my mind and need to address these by taking time for myself and stepping away from basketball,” De Sousa said.

De Sousa mentioned that he doesn’t know what the next plan will but, but he will decide that “when the time is right.”

“This was not an easy decision to leave the basketball program, but it’s the best thing for me to do right now.” De Sousa said. "Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates for always having my back. You will always be my brothers for life. Jayhawk nation, thank you for welcoming me and supporting me through the ups and downs. It has been very tough for me at times but you all have meant so much to me.”

De Sousa has played in 38 games and started one during his Jayhawks career. He was forced to sit out the entire 2018-19 season while battling eligibility concerns with the NCAA.

De Sousa averaged 2.6 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game over the 2019-20 season.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Les Miles cleared to travel with team to WVU game, says he will stay behind

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
University of Kansas head football coach Les Miles says he has clearance to travel with his team to West Virginia for their game on Saturday, but he’s decided to stay behind.

Sports

KPZ Week 7: Seaman 28, Topeka High 0

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Late Night in the Phog announced as virtual event this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The virtual event will take place Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN+, KUAthletics and Facebook Live.

Sports

KPZ Preview: War on 24 featured in Week 7 Game of the Week

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The War on 24 kicks off Friday, pitting two bitter rivals against each other. Rossville and Silver Lake are excited to face off with bragging rights on the line.

Latest News

Sports

KPZ Preview: War on 24 featured in Week 7 Game of the Week

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Le’Veon Bell signs with the Chiefs

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Sports

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff West's Wyatt Barnett

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT

Sports

ESU selected to host 2024, 2026 NCAA DII Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
Emporia State will serve as the host site for the 2024 and 2026 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Sports

NCAA DI 2020-21 winter sport student-athletes granted extra year of eligibility

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
Winter sport student-athletes taking part in the upcoming season will receive an additional season of eligibility, the NCAA Division I Council announced Wednesday.

News

Wichita to host NCAA Tournament opening rounds in 2025

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The last time the city hosted the tournament was in 2018.