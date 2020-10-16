KU’s Silvio De Sousa opts out for the upcoming season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball forward Silvio De Sousa has decided to opt out the 2020 season. The senior posted a message to twitter citing “personal issues” as the reason for his decision.

“I have a lot of things weighing on my mind and need to address these by taking time for myself and stepping away from basketball,” De Sousa said.

De Sousa mentioned that he doesn’t know what the next plan will but, but he will decide that “when the time is right.”

“This was not an easy decision to leave the basketball program, but it’s the best thing for me to do right now.” De Sousa said. "Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates for always having my back. You will always be my brothers for life. Jayhawk nation, thank you for welcoming me and supporting me through the ups and downs. It has been very tough for me at times but you all have meant so much to me.”

De Sousa has played in 38 games and started one during his Jayhawks career. He was forced to sit out the entire 2018-19 season while battling eligibility concerns with the NCAA.

De Sousa averaged 2.6 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game over the 2019-20 season.

