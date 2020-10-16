KSDE proclaims new Kansas Safe Schools Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Department of Education has proclaimed Oct. 18-24 as Kansas Safe Schools Week.

The Kansas State Department of Education says ensuring schools are safe and secure is important to meet the needs of students and providing quality education. It said safety in schools includes more than secured doors and a safe school plan. It said it also includes the mental health of students and educators, feeling safe in remote learning environments and watching a child’s internet and technology usage.

According to the KSDE, Governor Laura Kely has proclaimed Oct. 18-24 as Kansas Safe Schools Week.

The KSDE said America’s Safe Schools Week was established in 1984 and has been celebrated every year since.

According to the KSDE, in Kansas, the focus of Monday, Oct. 19, is the mental health of students, teachers and parents. It said suicide is the second leading cause of death among teenagers in the U.S. It said it is important to be mindful of everyone’s mental health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KSDE said Tuesday, Oct. 20, highlights the Suspicious Activity Report. It said it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation partnered to create the reporting tool for schools and communities. It can be found here.

According to the Department, Wednesday, Oct. 21, focuses on dangerous applications. It said with teenagers using more technology, it is important to have open and honest conversations regarding the dangers of the internet and popular internet applications.

KSDE said social and emotional trauma is the focus of Thursday, Oct. 22. It said the COVID-19 pandemic can increase feelings of fear, anxiety, isolation and loneliness. It said making sure students get enough sleep, exercise and good nutrition, as well as ensuring supportive relationships and time for mindfulness activities can help.

According to the KSDE, Friday, Oct. 23, highlights safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said to make sure students wash their hands often, wear a mask, practice good health habits and cover coughs and sneezes.

For more information on Kansas Safe Schools Week, click here.

