KPZ Preview: War on 24 featured in Week 7 Game of the Week

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only 6 miles of separation exists between these two rivals. They know each other well.

“Ever since first practice, this games on our minds.” Bo Reeves, Rossville senior receiver, said.

“We both know each other like the back of our hands.” Kaiden Brown, Rossville fullback/linebacker, said.

“People play harder when it’s just Rossville and Silver Lake.” Ryan Sterling, Silver Lake receiver, said.

“We’re always thinking about them, they’re always thinking about us," Reeves said. "We both want to win.”

And when Silver Lake travels down Highway 24.

“There’s so many parents and grandparents that have either played in this game or been involved in this game." CJ Hamilton, Silver Lake head football coach, said. "So, there’s a lot of emotional tie to it.”

The war kicks off against Rossville.

“For almost all of us this is one of the biggest games of our lives." Brown said. "No one on this team has beat Silver Lake in high school. So, it’s just that chip on our shoulder we just can’t seem to get rid of right now. And so that’s just pushing us that much harder.”

Both teams come in undefeated, with the intention to stay unbeaten when the Friday Night Lights shut off.

“We gotta be clicking on all cylinders." Reeves said. "You know, we’ve got to work together as a team. Offense and defense has to work together to get the W.”

“We just have to do what we do," Sterling said. "Play our individual positions and hope that we do it better than they do so that we can go and win.”

The atmosphere will certainly be electric in one of Northeast Kansas’s finest rivalries.

“Emotional." Hamilton said. "It’s going to be intense.”

“I’m confident and everyone else is confident." Reeves said. "I think it’s just the hype. That’s all we’re feeling.”

“Just feels like bragging rights." Sterling said. "We really want to prove that like this is ours right here and we’re going to win it.”

“Parents have always told us as long as we beat Silver Lake," Brown said. "That’s all we need to do.”

