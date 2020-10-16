Advertisement

KBI investigating shooting in Independence that leaves two dead and third injured

The Independence Police department was called to the 500 block of N. Penn Avenue around 4:15 after a caller reported gunfire and saw a vehicle crashed into an apartment.
The Independence Police department was called to the 500 block of N. Penn Avenue around 4:15 after a caller reported gunfire and saw a vehicle crashed into an apartment.
The Independence Police department was called to the 500 block of N. Penn Avenue around 4:15 after a caller reported gunfire and saw a vehicle crashed into an apartment.(MGN)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Independence Police Department after two people were killed early Friday morning.

The Independence Police department was called to the 500 block of N. Penn Avenue around 4:15 after a caller reported gunfire and saw a vehicle crashed into an apartment.

When officers arrived, two men were found dead inside the crashed vehicle, and also located an injured woman. The woman was then transported to a Joplin, Mo. hospital.

Police are waiting to identify the man until appropriate next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information should contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Independence Police at 620-332-1700.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Manhattan man dies in crash on I-70

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
A Manhattan man was killed Thursday night after his pickup truck crash along I-70.

News

4-H Club Queen talks past events, membership opportunities

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Local Vet discusses risks of PARVO in pets

Updated: 2 hours ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Meet Dr. Roger Marshall--Rep. Candidate for U.S. Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Latest News

Forecast

Friday forecast: Cool again today then a tale of two seasons this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
70s Saturday, 40s/low 50s on Sunday

Sports

KPZ Preview: War on 24 featured in Week 7 Game of the Week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The War on 24 kicks off Friday, pitting two bitter rivals against each other. Rossville and Silver Lake are excited to face off with bragging rights on the line.

News

USD 501 board members hear update on remote learning

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Ribbon cut on new Stormont Southwest clinic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas and Melissa Brunner
Stormont Vail’s new Southwest Topeka Clinic is officially open.

Politics

Shawnee Co. Election Office previews ballot drop-off site

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
With almost 24,000 requests for advance mail ballots, the Shawnee Co. Election Office is providing more options to turn return them.

News

Shawnee Co. Election Office previews ballot drop-off sites

Updated: 14 hours ago
Shawnee County voters with advance mail ballots will soon be able to leave them in a mobile ballot box.