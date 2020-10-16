KBI investigating shooting in Independence that leaves two dead and third injured

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Independence Police Department after two people were killed early Friday morning.

The Independence Police department was called to the 500 block of N. Penn Avenue around 4:15 after a caller reported gunfire and saw a vehicle crashed into an apartment.

When officers arrived, two men were found dead inside the crashed vehicle, and also located an injured woman. The woman was then transported to a Joplin, Mo. hospital.

Police are waiting to identify the man until appropriate next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information should contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Independence Police at 620-332-1700.

