KBI identifies victims of Independence homicide

(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified two victims of a homicide in Independence, Kan.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it is working with the Independence Pollice Department to continue an investigation into the deaths of two Independence men.

KBI said the victims have been identified as Tyler D. Cook, 27, and Rodricus A. Dawson, 24. It said both men were from Independence.

According to the KBI, a 27-year-old female was also injured during the incident and is expected to survive.

The KBI said anyone with information related to the case should call it at 1-800-KSCRIME or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700.

