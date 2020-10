TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are warning drivers to avoid the area near the intersection of West 59th and Tuttle Creek Blvd. on US 77.

According to RCPD’s Twitter page, traffic is currently closed in both directions due to an injury crash.

Crews are on the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.