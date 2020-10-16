Advertisement

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to administration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made new appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

State Board of Accountancy

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the Board is to license and regulate certified public accountants. She said it is a regulatory board authorized to carry out the laws and administrative regulations governing CPAs. She said the Board is disciplinary and has the ability to conduct investigations.

  • Sean Patrick Weaver, Wichita (reappointment)

Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Gov. Kelly said the Commission advocates and facilitates equal access to quality, coordinated and comprehensive services enhancing the quality of life for Kansans who are deaf and hard of hearing.

  • Christine (Chriz) Dally, Olathe (reappointment)
  • Kami Albers, Manhattan (reappointment)
  • Leonard Hall, Olathe (reappointment)
  • Janet Goodenow, Westmoreland
  • Annette Caraway, Topeka
  • Shanna Groves, Olathe
  • Kelly Selznick, Overland Park

The Board of Examiners in the Fitting and Dispensing of Hearing Instruments

Gov. Kelly said this Board regulates the licensing of examiners and the market of hearing aids.

  • Dr. Jeffrey Moore, Wichita

Commission on Police Officers' Standards and Training

Gov. Kelly said the Commission can suspend, revoke or deny the certification of a police or law enforcement officer who fails to meet the requirements of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act or has met such requirements by falsifying documents or not disclosing information required for certification. She said it provides accredited instruction, required for permanent appointment of full-time police and law officers.

  • Timothy Jay Bauer, Bucyrus (reappointment)
  • Donald Scheibler, Hays (reappointment)
  • Thomas Todd Hongslo, Lenexa (reappointment)

