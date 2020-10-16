Friday forecast: Cool again today then a tale of two seasons this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today’s weather will be similar to yesterday with 70s tomorrow and 40s and 50s by Sunday.

The weather pattern overall is bringing in unseasonably cool weather for the next 8 days with the exception of Saturday. As far as rain goes there are several chances next week which is welcome news especially since many spots have yet to get rain this month.

Confidence is increasing on the overall forecast however next week’s temperatures are tricky especially on the days it will rain due to the rain limiting any warm-up.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds W 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows may end up occurring this evening before temperature remain steady or even increase after midnight as winds increase. By sunrise winds may be strong already with gusts around 30 mph out of the south.

Tomorrow: Windy and warm with highs in the mid 70s. Winds S/SW 20-35, gusting around 40 mph. Right now latest models keep it warm all day with the cold front not affecting temperatures in the afternoon however there may be a wind shift in the afternoon especially for areas north of I-70 so check back tomorrow for an update on the speed of the front to see if areas north of I-70 start to get a decrease in temperatures in the afternoon.

Sunday: Much colder with highs stuck in the mid 40s to low 50s. Highs will depend on if and how much clouds clear. Some models have decreasing clouds other models keep clouds in the area all day which would limit warming. Winds will still gust around 25 mph so if temperatures stay in the 40s that would mean a wind chill factor of low-mid 40s.

Next week: Took the rain chance out on Monday but still some uncertainty if rain develops Tuesday or holds off until Tuesday night. Think the highest rain chance next week will be Tuesday night through Thursday night with several rounds of rain. Too early to pinpoint exact timing of rain and how much rain at this point but hopefully everyone will get at least some rain next week to help out the increased drought status in eastern Kansas.

Taking Action:

With strong winds tomorrow and warm temperatures, a fire danger threat exists so outdoor burning is not recommended.

Rain is looking like a pretty good bet next week. Just a matter of when and how much at a specific location so stay tuned in the coming day for those details.



