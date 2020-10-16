Advertisement

Fort Riley holds virtual Retiree Appreciation Day

(Courtesy Photo)
By Sarah Motter
Oct. 16, 2020
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley is going virtual with its Retiree Appreciation Day.

Fort Riley says due to COVID-19 concerns, it is unable to host an in-person Retiree Appreciation Day, which is normally held in October.

The military base said, instead, its 2020 Retiree Appreciation Day will be held virtually for military retirees of all services and their spouses, widows or widowers starting on Nov. 5.

Fort Riley said the event will include activities that have long been a part of its Retiree Appreciation Day. It said the 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley and Irwin Army Community Hospital will make video remarks and partner agency representatives will provide information important to military retirees online.

According to the military base, virtual participants will get to see presentations from representatives of TRICARE, Dept. of Veterans Affairs, veterans service organizations, Honor Flight, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service and Defense Commissary Agency. It said retirees will also get updates on access to Fort Riley and Irwin Army Community Hospital, as well as the latest services offered to retirees at Fort Rile.

Fort Riley said the hospital plans to offer immunizations to military retirees on Nov. 14, with a drive-through shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information the virtual Retiree Appreciation Day, contact the Retirement Servies Office at 785-239-3320.

