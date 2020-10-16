Douglas Co. sees one new death related to COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County has reported an additional death related to COVID-19.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is reporting one more death related to COVID-19 in the county, bringing the counties COVID-19 death toll up to 15. It said as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working on reconciliation of vital statistics death records. It said it was notified of the additional death this week, however, the death occurred in September.

According to LDCPH, the county has 2,689 positive recorded cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,364 of those are currently inactive.

LDCPH said there are currently 325 active cases of COVID-19, with eight new cases since its Thursday report, and 19 previous cases have been considered inactive. The county currently has 15 deaths related to COVID-19.

