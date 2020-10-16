Advertisement

Douglas Co. sees one new death related to COVID-19

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County has reported an additional death related to COVID-19.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is reporting one more death related to COVID-19 in the county, bringing the counties COVID-19 death toll up to 15. It said as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working on reconciliation of vital statistics death records. It said it was notified of the additional death this week, however, the death occurred in September.

According to LDCPH, the county has 2,689 positive recorded cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,364 of those are currently inactive.

LDCPH said there are currently 325 active cases of COVID-19, with eight new cases since its Thursday report, and 19 previous cases have been considered inactive. The county currently has 15 deaths related to COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 in Lawrence, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Live at Five

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Live at Five

News

KBI identifies victims of Independence homicide

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified two victims of a homicide in Independence, Kan.

News

UWGT opens applications, intake for Christmas Bureau

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
United Way of Greater Topeka has opened applications for the Christmas Bureau, while intakes begin on Monday, Oct. 26.

News

KU professor writes book on gun ownership predicting political behaviors

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Sports

KU’s Silvio De Sousa opts out for the upcoming season

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas men’s basketball forward Silvio De Sousa has decided to opt out the 2020 season. The senior posted a message to twitter citing “personal issues” as the reason for his decision

Latest News

News

Topeka man pleads guilty in seven robberies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to seven counts of robbery.

News

Supreme Court looking for comment on rule for court interpreters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court is asking for public comment on a proposed rule for foreign language court interpreters.

News

Sen. Moran recommits to fighting hunger on World Food Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran is joining his colleagues in highlighting global hunger on World Food Day.

News

One arrested in Relax Inn burglary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in relation to a burglary at the Relax Inn.

News

De La Isla, LaTurner to face off in debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The candidates for the 2nd Congressional District race will face off in a debate on Friday.