De La Isla, LaTurner to face off in debate

Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas) & Michelle De La Isla (D-Kansas)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The candidates for the 2nd Congressional District race will face off in a debate on Friday.

Topeka Mayor, Michelle De La Isla (D-KS), and State Treasurer, Jake LaTurner (R-KS), will face off in a debate on Friday at 5 p.m. on WIBW, Channel 13.

De La Isla and LaTurner will discuss topics including COVID-19, healthcare, social justice, firearms, and even question from viewers.

You can watch the debate below:

If you are having trouble viewing our video player, click here, watch along on our Facebook page.

