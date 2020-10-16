De La Isla, LaTurner to face off in debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The candidates for the 2nd Congressional District race will face off in a debate on Friday.

Topeka Mayor, Michelle De La Isla (D-KS), and State Treasurer, Jake LaTurner (R-KS), will face off in a debate on Friday at 5 p.m. on WIBW, Channel 13.

De La Isla and LaTurner will discuss topics including COVID-19, healthcare, social justice, firearms, and even question from viewers.

You can watch the debate below:

If you are having trouble viewing our video player, click here, watch along on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.