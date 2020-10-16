Advertisement

City of Topeka cancels 2020 E-Cycle

(KSNB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is reminding residents that it has canceled its 2020 E-Cycle event.

The City of Topeka says it made the difficult decision to cancel its Topeka E-Cycle event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City said the Division of Community Engagement is dedicated to providing a safe environment, and with an event of this size, it is not possible to provide adequate social distancing and sanitization to ensure the community is protected from the spread of COVID-19.

According to the City, it was a difficult decision because the event provides the opportunity to dispose of electronic recyclable items. It said it looks forward to the 2021 Topeka E-cycle.

The City also said to note that Household Hazardous Waste accepts all E-waste during normal operating hours: Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. It said the facility is located at 131 NE 46th St.

