Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in recent criminal activity in the county.

On October 15, dispatch received reports of a woman who had reportedly been held against her will at a truck stop near Sabetha by a male suspect identified as 26-year-old Phillip Doerr of Webb City, Missouri. Doerr fled the area in a 2004 gray Mitsubishi Eclipse and has not been found. His vehicle was recovered in Nemaha County Friday morning.

Doerr is considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted by the public. He has ties to Topeka, Horton, Hiawatha, White Cloud, Humboldt, Falls City and surrounding areas.

If you know of Doerr’s whereabouts, you are advised to call your local law enforcement immediately.

