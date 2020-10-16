Advertisement

Bollier outraises Marshall by millions in Senate race

Republican Roger Marshall and Democrat Barbara Bollier will face off in November to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate.
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Democrat Barbara Bollier, who is running for Senate, outraised her Republican opponent, Roger Marshall by millions according to recent FEC filings.

Bollier announced on Monday that she had raised $13.5 million over the last quarter, the most any candidate in Kansas has raised in a quarter.

Marshall netted $2.7 million, according to recent federal campaign finance filings.

