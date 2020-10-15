Wichita woman sentenced for lying when buying guns

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman has been sentenced to probation for making false statements when purchasing guns from a pawnshop.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Wichita woman has been sentenced to three years on federal probation for making false statements when she purchased guns from a pawnshop.

According to McAllister, Kristi S. Praseuth, 25, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of providing false information in order to purchase firearms. He said in her plea, she admitted to buying two nine-millimeter pistols and a .357 caliber revolver from Loan at Last, a pawnshop at 3375 E 47th St. in Wichita. He said she was required to fill out an ATF Form 4473, where she falsely stated that she was buying the guns for herself, when in fact, she turned them over to other people who were the real buyers.

For more information on the lawful purchasing of firearms, click here.

McAllister said he commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.