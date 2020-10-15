Wednesday’s Child - Isaac

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’d describe yourself as a sports fan, our Wednesday’s Child might be a good fit for your team. Meet 12-year old Isaac.

Isaac is very friendly, kind and he’s good at playing sports – football and basketball are his favorites but Isaac says he’s “up” for trying any sport. Someday, Isaac hopes to be a professional football player. If that doesn’t work out, his back-up plan includes veterinary school.

Isaac is a whiz with numbers - computer lab and math are his favorite classes. And he’s proud when his teacher rewards him with more challenging math problems at a higher grade level.

When you add up all of his qualities, you have one terrific kid who needs a forever family. He’d do well in a home with a lot of structure and firm boundaries – he hopes to stay involved in sports, and would love a dad who commits to being his biggest fan.

If you’d like more information on Isaac, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

