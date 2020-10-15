Advertisement

Voter Network launches voting information website

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020
MERRIAM, Kan. (WIBW) - The Voter Network has launched a voting information website to inform Kansans on what they need to know for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

Voter Network says its comprehensive voting tool, KSBallot.org, is finally ready as Kansas voters begin casting their 2020 General Election ballots. It said with an address lookup, the resource gives voters accurate information about candidates on their specific ballot for thousands of races statewide, as well as early voting and ballot drop box locations.

According to Voter Network, some of the website’s most valuable features are as follows:

  • Specific information about who is on their ballot, from the Presidential and Congressional races, through the State Legislative races, all the way down to County Commissioner, District Attorney, Sheriff, and judicial selections.
  • Research and links about those candidates, including position statements and endorsements where available.
  • Location of advance ballot dropbox locations
  • Location and times for early voting locations
  • Make a plan to vote, including setting reminders
  • Also available in Spanish!
  • ¡También disponible en Español!

The Voter Network said it is working on various efforts to engage voters in Kansas, to both get out the vote and to create an engaged and informed electorate. The nonpartisan organization said it is also behind the effective Voter to Voter peer get out the vote tool, with almost 20,000 Kansas voters and a track record of voter turnout 25 points higher than state averages.

For more information about Voter to Voter, KSBallot.org or other voter programs, click here.

