U.S. Attorney to watch Kansas federal election complaints

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister will be monitoring federal election complaints in Kansas.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said a federal prosecutor will be working on Election Day to respond to complaints of possible election fraud or voting rights violations in Kansas.

According to McAllister, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for Kansas. He said Maag will be responsible for holding complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns in consultation with Justice Department officials in Washington D.C.

McAllister said Maag will be available to the public at 785-295-2858 while the polls are open on Nov. 3.

“I don’t expect any problems during voting,” McAllister said. “However, I want to remind Kansans that there are penalties under federal law for any efforts to influence the outcome of an election through fraud or to improperly prevent another person from exercising the right to vote. The Department of Justice has the authority to monitor polling places or take other measures to protect Kansans' right to vote in free and fair elections.”

According to the U.S. Attorney, federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, alternating vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. He said it also contains special protections for the rights of voters and ensures they can vote free from acts of intimidation or harassment.

For example, McAllister said actions of persons designed to interrupt or intimidate voters by questioning them or challenging them or by photographing or videotaping them under the protection that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law. Further, he said federal law protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice.

McAllister said additionally, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the nation to receive allegations of election fraud and other abuses on Election Day.

According to McAllister, complaints regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form.

McAllister said to note that in the case of a crime of violence or intimidation to please call 911 immediately and before contacting federal authorities. He said state and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places and may have faster reaction time in an emergency.

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate,” McAllister said. “It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my Office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.