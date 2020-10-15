Advertisement

Topekans work to break down race relations barriers

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka group is working to break down barriers between community members of different races.

Faith & Hard Works Ministry Inc. held its third race relations conference Thursday.

They said the goal of this training is to encourage positive communication and advance equality in all areas of society.

Event Coordinator, Curtis Pitts said, “We’re getting people from varying aspects of the community to talk about how we can improve race relations."

He continued saying, "We come out with the intent that everybody owns 50% of the solution and 50% of the problem. We have to take ownership of our community because Kansas, and Topeka in particular, has to be the line in the sand that says we’re going to do better and improve race relations.”

Pitts also challenged members of the Blue Shield and Black Lives Matter groups to come together for a Halloween event in East Topeka.

He hopes to have more details in the coming days.

