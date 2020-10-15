Advertisement

Topekan arrested on meth count in Jackson County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was behind bars in the Jackson County Jail following his arrest late Wednesday in connection with methamphetamine possession, authorities said.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse identified the arrested man as Lonnie Gene Banks Jr., 58.

Morse said a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle near 150th and US-75 highway just before 11 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Banks, was arrested following the traffic stop, Morse said.

Banks was then booked into the Jackson County Jail in Holton in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of a hallucinogenic drug; trafficking contraband into a correctional facility; possession of drug paraphernalia; and transporting an open container.

