Topeka High celebrates Homecoming

Topeka High School celebrated Homecoming week October 12 through 16.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School celebrated Homecoming week October 12 through 16.

On Thursday, THS hosted two Homecoming assemblies for its A and B students. To follow social distancing guidelines, students sat six feet apart and only juniors, seniors and a limited number of guests were in attendance. Underclassmen were able to watch the assembly on Facebook live from their classrooms.

Later in the afternoon, a drive-by display was held at Hummer Sports Park in lieu of a parade. Different clubs and groups from THS created their own displays for viewers to drive by.

Principal Rebecca Morrisey said it was important for a school as steeped in tradition as THS to have a Homecoming celebration, even if a few changes had to be made. “It’s been fun to work with them to find safe ways to maintain traditions,” she said.

Homecoming King and Queen will be announced during halftime at Thursday night’s football game.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

