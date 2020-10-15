Sunflower Health Plan awards Topeka physician the 2020 Summit Award for Excellence in Care

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka physician is being honored by Sunflower Health Plan with the 2020 Summit Award for Excellence in Care.

Sunflower Health Plan says in collaboration with Centene Corporation, it has awarded Topeka physician, Dr. Kathleen Cain, with its national distinction of provider excellence. It said Centene has sponsored the award since 2008, recognizing healthcare providers for their work in a variety of quality measures.

Sunflower said it chose Dr. Cain for her extraordinary efforts made to deliver quality pediatric care and clinical excellence to Sunflower members. In particular, it said Dr. Cain earned the award for her quality measures of childhood immunization, medication management for people with asthma and infant, child and adolescent well-child visits.

“Sunflower Health Plan is pleased to recognize Dr. Kathleen Cain for the excellent service she provides to our members in the Topeka area,” said Sunflower President and CEO Michael Stephens. “Our goal at Sunflower is to provide the highest quality of care and services to our members, and that would not be possible without outstanding providers. With the 2020 Summit Award for Excellence in Care, we thank Dr. Cain and her team for her ongoing dedication to helping Kansas children live healthier lives.”

According to Sunflower, Dr. Scott Latimer, chief medical director for Sunflower Health Plan, presented the award to Dr. Cain at a luncheon honoring her and her staff at Topeka Pediatrics PA.

“Dr. Cain and the Topeka Pediatrics clinic staff have demonstrated that they are champions of exceptional patient care,” Latimer said. “Their dedication to improving health outcomes is evident in these exemplary results.”

Sunflower said Dr. Cain opened Topeka Pediatrics in 2001 and operated the only pediatric urgent care in her community: Kids First Pediatric Urgent Care. It said she earned her medical degree from Northwestern University in Chicago and is board certified with the American Board of Pediatrics as well as a Fellow for the American Academy of Pediatrics. It said she lectured nationally and held national positions within the American Academy of Pediatrics, currently serving on the AAP’s Committee for Coding and Nomenclature. It said additionally, Dr. Cain is the primary care representative on the American Medical Association’s Relative Value Update Committee.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.