Summit Learning Program has teachers leaving USD 434

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Santa Fe Trail USD 434 educators are retiring or will be resigning following this school year after the district implemented Summit Program Learning for students.

Summit learning is a free, online tool described as helping students set individual goals and learn their studies at their own pace.

Some teachers said it can help them in higher level learning.

“When they do get to college, they can take that syllabus they get and the professor has everything on there -- professors, most of them aren’t going to remind them what they need to do. This will give them the skills to make sure they will be successful at that level,” said one educator in favor of the program.

Those that oppose it were open about their feelings towards the board.

“We are no longer valued, trusted, or respected,” one of the teachers leaving said.

They argue Summit limits interaction, leaving students frustrated and limiting achievement.

“The kids I teach have spoken. They hate it. My opinion no longer matters. When kids refuse to learn I don’t care how good you are, you cannot teach.”

Some parents backed up the teachers' claims.

“After only nine weeks of school, I’ve concerning lack of interest in school in both of my children and they both have voiced their dislike in the summit program,” said one parent. “We got close to the end of the nine weeks and john wants to, he’s an 11 year old, and he wants to drop out of school,” said another.

One board member suggested tabling the discussion for a month, and trying to address the teachers concerns. “Listen to our kids. Who are we here for? Us? I don’t have a job without them,” said the teacher opposing Summit.

In the end, the board voted four to three to move ahead, and accept the teachers' decisions to leave at the end of the school year.

“We will go get jobs somewhere else next year and we will do our best the rest of this year for our children,” the teacher leaving USD 434 said.

13 News received word some parents and students will hold a walkout at 8:05 Thursday morning for the administration work with the teachers.

One of the teachers is retiring for other reasons -- she is ending a long career, and has even had her own grandchildren in her classrooms.

